Last Call! Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Sunday 10/02!

PCS Masters in Accounting + CPA Open House this Sunday Oct. 2nd!
Last call! Classes starting after Sukkos!
Advance Your Career With A Prestigious Masters in Accounting.
With endless opportunities for you now- and in the future.
Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Some Graduates of this course are earning 250k+.
Top rated program with a 98% placement rate!
Rated:
Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021)
Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021)
Serving NY, NJ and remote option
New! Israel program New! Day time classes
PCS Placement Advantage:
- 8 placement coordinators
- Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
- PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
- Separate classes for men and women
Open House:
Sunday, October 2, @ 7:30 PM
Join In Person: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Lakewood, NJ
Join Remotely: email: [email protected]
Or register via this link: 👇👇https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfu2srzoiHdRo_yS1-4CxZ11eQNDxJBi1
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email.
For more info:
Men: [email protected] or call 732-905-9700 ext. 630
Women: [email protected] or call 732-367-1500