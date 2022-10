Important Message from UENJ Initiative

The deadline to register to vote is on Simchas Torah.

For this initiative to work, it does not matter which political party you are registered with. It is essential that votes are tracked to our community.

If you still did not submit your voter registration please do so before the second days of yom tov!

Again! It does not matter which party you register with, so long as your register and VOTE.

REGISTER HERE https://uenj.org/

OR HERE [email protected]