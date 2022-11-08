Thinking of Skipping the Polls? We Still Need Your Vote!

Today is Election Day!

Even if everyone you know voted, we still need your vote.

For the UENJ tuition initiative to work, we need to prove our numbers.

Despite the high voter turnout due to early voting opportunities, we have not yet reached the crucial numbers we need to achieve the first step in our goal of tuition relief for all parents.

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO VOTE!

UPDATE! PSA: do not leave a polling booth without voting! If they can’t find your name, make sure to ask for a provisional ballot!

Same if you end up at the wrong polling place!! Ask for a provisional ballot!





You can vote until 8:00 TONIGHT

Please check for your voting location here:

https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search



