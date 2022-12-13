Orlando Torah Academy

Since opening its doors in 2010, Orlando Torah Academy (OTA) has transformed the Jewish landscape in Orlando.

Beginning with 12 children in 2010, the OTA family has grown to over 165 students from preschool through 8th grade, enabling children of all backgrounds to receive the very best Torah education in central Florida.

OTA exists to educate, nurture and develop Jewish children of Orlando. But OTA has grown into much more than a place where Jewish children learn, grow and thrive. It is the foundation of the growth for the local Orthodox observant community, and an integral part of the lives of Jews of all backgrounds, as well. It is where all aspects of Jewish life emanate.

THIS is Orlando – Through the top-notch chinuch OTA offers its students and guides them to strive for greatness.

THIS is Orlando – As a vibrant and all-encompassing center for Yiddishkeit, OTA provides for the needs of all Jews, from fully observant families to those with a more limited background.

THIS is Orlando – The Torah learning, Torah teaching and Torah living cultivated and offered by OTA builds and grows the Orlando Jewish community, builds and grows a joyful and exciting Torah lifestyle for residents, builds and grows dedication, connection and commitment to Yiddishkeit.

Now, Orlando Torah Academy is raising $613,000 in 36 hours to continue building and growing Torah in Orlando.

Please join in the effort, give generously, and spread the word. Stand up and make a statement that OTA IS ORLANDO.

12-13-22 for 36 hrs.

