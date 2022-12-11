20 Years of Connection and Growth: Aliya’s Concert and Gala

Aliya is celebrating 20 years of “Inreach”! In honor of our 20 year anniversary and mikva ribbon cutting we are celebrating with a grand gala dinner, and concert .

The event will start at the Aliya building at 527 E New York ave. There will be the ribbon cutting for our newest addition, a beautifully modernized, luxurious mens Mikva. Designed to be used by one person at a time, it is a revolution for our community.

Following there will be a dinner at The Rosa Hall in Beis Rivka. This will be a night of entertainment. Artists Benny Friedman and Shulem Lemmer will sing along with a 10-piece band by Gershon Freishtat. Simon Jacobson, keynote speaker, will share his thoughts on connection and the power of the youth in our generation.

Through the event there will be a Livestream and our Charidy campaign running. This can be accessed at Aliya20.com

Aliya was established in 2002. A.L.I.Y.A. (Alternative Learning Institute for Young Adults) has been committed to serving the spiritual, physical, educational, emotional and vocational needs of young adults in Crown Heights since its inception.

At Aliya we offer many invaluable activities geared to provide a loving and accepting space for our members. This includes:

● Tuesday night basketball

● Sponsored therapy sessions

● Friday Tefillin booth

● Thursday night farbrengens

● Daily lunch-and-learns

● Nightly dinners and shiurim

● Shabbos and Yom Tov meals

● Job connections

● Inspirational speakers

● Winter and summer shabbatons

● Aliya couples workshops

Our newest initiatives include a younger division for under 18’s, and we recently launched Aliya couples, offering programs for the community’s next generation of Jewish families. Local youth and young adults visit Aliya for guidance in all aspects of life, including career navigation, spiritual and emotional well-being, and most importantly, a loving community.

We do not just save lives, we make them! Join us to celebrate 20 years of connection and community. Enjoy the night of entertainment at Aliya20.com.