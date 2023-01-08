Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 4:1: Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman

Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman is the rav of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Passaic, New Jersey, and a renowned speaker and writer. Born and raised in Brooklyn, after marriage he spent years learning in kollel in Eretz Yisroel and in the States. After teaching Torah as a rebbi in yeshiva for two decades, in 1997 he was appointed as the rav of Ahavas Israel, which today hosts forty minyanim a day.

In addition to his rabbinic functions, Rabbi Eisenman is a professor at Lander College for Women and has published three books, including Shul With A View, which allows the reader to enter the world of a shul rabbi, brimming with unforgettable personalities, joyous events, and sometimes tragic misunderstandings. In this Inside ArtScroll interview, you’ll revel in Rabbi Eisenman’s honesty and be intrigued by his life story. Rabbi Eisenman has a way with words that brings people and places to life, and a sense of humor that shines. Watch and enjoy. [Buy his book HERE.]

WATCH:



Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.