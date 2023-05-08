Sponsored Content





The Chesed Fund Introduces Enhancements to Dial to Donate Experience, Now Includes Campaign Updates

📞💰 Dial to Donate has been a popular feature on the Chesed Fund, allowing users without access to the online version of a Chesed Fund fundraising campaign to still make a donation entirely through their phone.

We’re excited to announce an update to this feature, where individuals can also receive updates about the campaign’s progress, in addition to donating to it. 🤩📈

READ MORE: https://blog.thechesedfund.com/dial-to-donate-updates/