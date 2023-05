Sponsored Content





HEARTBREAKING: Rabbi Yona Pruss, a pillar of the London Jewish community, passed away this week, after a short illness.

At 59, he leaves behind a grieving family and a legacy of shlichus, a life of chessed, and decades of inspired leadership.

Yona leaves behind his wife, Chana and ten children.

An emergency campaign was launched to help the family during this difficult time, please donate generously – DONATE NOW!