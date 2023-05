Sponsored Content





Excitement is in the air for the final shiur of tour with Reb Eli Stefansky. Thousands have attended the previous shiurim where there was a siyum at every event with singing and dancing. (Reb Eli even brought a real get to show the audience)

COME TO THE SHIUR – THIS SUNDAY LIVE IN LAKEWOOD

(to see the photos of the 1,500 yidden who attended the shiur in Boro Park – CLICK HERE)

Sunday 5/21

Ateres Reva – 500 Summer Avenue

@5:30pm

Gourmet buffet will be served

Register for FREE at