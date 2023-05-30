Sponsored Content





RAV GERSHON’S LAST LETTER: For the Cause of Shas Yiden

In the last week of the Gadol Hador’s life, as the great light was preparing to ascend to Shomayim, Rav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l, who left this world at 100 years of age—following a century of Torah on this earth—he sat down to sign a letter on behalf of Shas Yiden which was so close to his heart.



It would be the last signature in his lifetime.



Rav Gershon alluded to the great Torah pillars of the past, Rav Meir Shapiro and the Ponovezher Rov, who established Torah for generations. He noted that the Pozna Ruv, Rav Avrohom Eisen, founder of Shas Yiden, has come to ‘seal’ their work by producing yungeleit who are ‘yodei haShas ve’haTorah.”



He continued with a Bracha for the continued success of the organization in all of its endeavors, as it continued to grow around the world.



With the passing of Rav Gershon, Shas Yiden has lost its leader and proponent who constantly encouraged its growth.



Kollel Shas Yiden network mourns along with the entire Klal Yisroel for this great loss.