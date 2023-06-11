NEW: A YidFlicks Exclusive – Uncle Moishy’s Brachos Adventure!

Sponsored Content





Have your kids watched all of Uncle Moishy films and are ready for the newest masterpiece from everyone’s favorite uncle?

Well look no further! We’re excited to announce a brand new Uncle Moishy video, created exclusively for YidFlicks.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

We partnered with the legendary children’s entertainer to bring you a never-seen-before video available only for YidFLicks subscribers, and Uncle Moishy’s Brachos adventure will surely not disappoint.

Join Uncle Moishy on his exciting Brachos Adventure while shopping for Shabbos in a production that’s full of singing, learning, and fun.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

In this unique, new, groundbreaking episode, Uncle Moishy teaches us about the six different brachos we make on food-in a fun, engaging, highly visual, and exciting way!

Along the way, you’ll learn about the six different brachos that we make on different kinds of food, in an engaging and visual way.

As always, children will get the opportunity to strengthen their Middos while learning all about special Mitzvos.

If you’re a member, start watching right away or join YidFlicks today to experience this exclusive video that’s packed with middos, mitzvos, learning and fun!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH