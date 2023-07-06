Facing Cancer for a Third Time…But This Time Without her Parents

Sponsored Content





Help Ilisa in her Fight Against Uterine Cancer

I am writing to you today with a heavy heart to share the story of my dear friend, Ilisa Tanner. Ilisa has been diagnosed with stage 3B serious uterine cancer. The cancer has spread beyond the uterus and into the cervix for the second time. Her journey has been very challenging, but Ilisa is a warrior. She has faced this cancer battle three times, including 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma almost twenty years ago, with courage and strength.

Click here to help >>>

Click here to help >>>

The news has devastated Ilisa, who has been a pillar of strength for others in times of hurt. She devoted the last 17 years to taking care of her own, very elderly, parents who recently passed. With no family left, facing cancer for the third time, Ilisa needs our support more than ever.

Ilisa has been treated with high doses of chemotherapy and radiation to reduce the tumor size so she can have a radical hysterectomy. Unfortunately, the scar tissue from the radiation makes the surgery extremely high risk. These treatments have taken a significant toll on Ilisa’s body, including severe neuropathy, cognitive changes, and numerous infections, which left her unable to work. The tumor itself is an aggressive variant of endometrial carcinoma. The survival rate is extremely low.

Click here to help >>>

Friends, we want to do everything we can to support Ilisa during this difficult time. We are asking for your help to raise funds to cover the cost of her medical, dental, and other essential needs. Ilisa is a fighter. She has shown immense courage and resilience throughout this long, difficult journey. With your help, we can surround her with the support she needs to overcome this disease. Together, we can show her that she is not alone in this fight.

Click here to help >>>

Please keep Ilisa in your thoughts and prayers as she continues this journey. Thank you and we appreciate any help you can offer.

Click here to help >>>