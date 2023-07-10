Stunning Private House Vacation Holiday Rental in Jerusalem

Wonderful 5 bedroom vacation holiday rental in the Givat Hamivtar/Ramat Eshkol neighborhood in Jerusalem. Beautiful, calm one-way street, lots of trees and private houses. This rental is a private house with a private parking spot. Great place to sit outdoors and enjoy the Yerushalayim breeze and gorgeous views.
Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and dining/living room with big windows. a few steps up to the 3 bedrooms and another 4 steps up to the other 2 bedrooms and bathroom.
This stunning rental features:
5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Balcony, Air-conditioning, Washer, Dryer, Heating, City View, Parking and more..
Starting At ₪1,850/Night
Contact Shisha Realty-שישא ריאלטי:
Israel- 02.500.4466
USA- 718-408-8070
Visit: www.shisharealty.com