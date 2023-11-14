Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines

Sponsored Content





On The Frontlines in Israel

In times of crisis, it is the strength and resilience of our nation that comes to the forefront. In the face of recent challenges, One Israel Fund showed why, for 30 years, it has been the premier organization supporting the safety and well-being of the 150+ communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valey as well as the border communities in the South and North in Israel.

Utilizing an established and systematic approach to helping Israel’s frontline communities is what sets One Israel Fund apart from other organizations. The key factor is our approach to distributing aid and resources, especially in times of crisis. Specifically in the areas of preventive security and medical equipment, One Israel Fund takes a direct and efficient route. We collaborate with each regional kabat – the security director in each regional council – and each local community civilian security chief through to the team members of the community civilian emergency response teams.

This collaboration is critical for 3 reasons:

1. The regional kabat is uniquely positioned to understand the needs of each community under his/her jurisdiction, conducts regular threat analysis and works to determine the specific needs of each community, creating a list of priorities. One Israel Fund works together with the kabat to fulfill these needs, ensuring that each community receives exactly what they need to stay safe.

2. This process also prevents duplication of resources and ensures this vital equipment is allocated precisely.

3. It also allows for the purchase of items in larger quantities resulting in significant savings. In many cases, One Israel Fund’s professional security team has devised better and less expensive solutions to potential vulnerabilities.

We’ve stood with these communities for 30 years. We stand with them now. And we will continue to stand with them once the war ends. Now it’s your turn.

When you support One Israel Fund , your contribution will immediately be used to provide critical security and emergency medical equipment, such as thermal drones, surveillance camera systems, patrol vehicles, communication devices, night vision equipment, trauma kits and ALS emergency medical kits. During this crisis, your support also provides quality recreational and educational activities for the displaced families.

What are you doing to help your brothers in Israel?

Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines. The threats are still real.

Support for One Israel Fund today prevents victims of terror tomorrow.

Join our mission.

