Must Watch And Share! We Cannot Let Their Voices Be Ignored!

For the first time ever, single mothers and almonas are breaking silence, baring their stories and faces on camera. Don’t turn away from your sisters! Their voices deserve to be heard.





“Where do I go for shabbos?”





“The zemiros and dvar torahs―it’s hard to recreate when the kids are away and my table is set for one.”





“I just feel too embarassed to beg for an invitation. I want my friends to think I’m okay.”





No bas melech should live this way. Yet, every week, single mothers are putting on a brave face, never letting the ones closest to them see their challenges.





Until now.

From Crown Heights, Williamsburg and Flatbush to Five Towns and Monsey, single mothers are opening up in a highly emotional video sharing the raw, heartbreaking struggle of raising a family alone.



Fifty-two shabbosim, all year round, Mishpachtainu provides lively shabbos meals and hospitality with uplifting speakers and singers to revitalize single moms, while their children are with their fathers.

Founded by Yehudis Sherman, who experienced the heartbreak of single motherhood firsthand, Mishpachtainu offers vital support, food pantries, emergency funding, workshops, and holiday gifts and toys to help our Mighty Moms continue to provide for their families and raise happy, healthy kids.





As the demand for Mishpachtainu’s services continues to rise, so does the need for support. Today, our sisters are turning to you to help keep Mishpachtainu alive and strong for single mothers and their children.





The goal?





To ensure that no single mother ever has to sit hungry and alone, because there was nowhere else to go.





Today, you can stand with Mishpachtainu and ensure that one door always remains open.





One table is always set.





And one heart is full of love―ready to welcome your precious sisters.





By supporting Mishpachtainu, may you realize the full extent of Hashem’s brocha to bring happiness to those who make his people happy, namely single mothers and almonas as it is said:





“!אם אתם משמחים את שלי, אני משמח את שלכם”

