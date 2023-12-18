1000+ Frum Students in NY Drop Out of High School Each Year

Sponsored Content





The problem of struggling youth and kids who have fallen out of the system is tremendous and tragic. Most of us know someone, either a relative or a neighbor, who has a child or friend who is struggling. Work At It serves teenagers and young adults who have been derailed from the traditional school system, often due to ADHD, trauma or learning issues. They’re either out of school completely or are high school kids and post-high school kids who, for whatever reason, are finding it hard to move forward. Many of them are talented in so many different ways that just don’t happen to lend themselves to success in a social or academic situation, but there’s so much that they can do.

Work At It is trying to change that trajectory one kid at a time. Our goal is really to be a place that lifts them up and helps them start to believe in themselves.

Work At It helps them ask themselves- Who am I? What are my strengths? What am I good at, and how do I take that forward?” Together, we create a practical plan for the here and now and a longer-range plan for their future.

Work At It believes that there’s a place for everyone in the community – some way where everybody can shine and be a superstar – and believe that they can succeed. We’d like to bring more of that sort of thinking to our community – that even if you’re out of the box and even if you don’t do exactly what everybody else does, there’s a place for you. There are people who are there and who believe in you.

