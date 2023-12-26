Sponsored Content





Front Lines Update from Yad L’Achim:

Trapped women needing rescue due to terror in Eretz Yisroel – Pidyon Shvuyim at its highest calling.

An update from the front lines. Due to the ongoing situation in Eretz Yisrael, Yad L’Achim has been inundated with calls regarding women and children needing to be rescued from hostile environments. While several are simply too dangerous to carry out now, several of these rescue missions are already underway. In one specific case, we managed to rescue a woman and her five children from a village. After the family is rescued, there is the need for shelter, food and basic necessities.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Additionally, we have been moving many rescued women to safer, more discreet shelters. They are understandably frightened about the current situation and threats of murder and mayhem.

Yad L’Achim is dealing with the flood of calls from people seeking help for their loved ones who are in some level of abusive relationships.

Yad L’Achim agents who are experts in the field of rescue are currently assisting on the front lines of the war, using their expertise to help the battle on the ground. Our agents on the front lines have informed us of the much needed aid for soldiers. We have provided truckloads of much needed provisions, including food, toiletries and other items requested by soldiers.

Please help us help them. The influx of new critical work is costly. This is Pidyon Shvuyim at its highest calling.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!