How working professionals are learning Halacha In-Depth and getting Semicha

In today’s fast-paced working world, we often find ourselves caught up in the demands of our professional lives, leaving little time for the deep and meaningful learning we once experienced in our formative years at Yeshiva. The passion and excitement for Torah study may seem like a distant memory, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

We would like to introduce you to the Virtual Halacha Program, a unique opportunity to reignite the flame of in-depth learning and reconnect with the joy of studying Torah. Recognizing the challenges of balancing work and personal commitments, VHP is designed to fit seamlessly into your busy schedule, allowing you to pursue your dream of learning halacha in depth without compromise.

In the VHP you will explore halacha as you never have – beginning with the Gemara and learning through Rishonim, Tur, Beit Yosef, Shulchan Aruch and its commentaries. Once you have mastered the concepts, they will be applied to studying the rulings of contemporary poskim such as Harav Moshe Feinstein, Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, and Harav Ovadia Yosef’s Sephardic viewpoint and tradition.

The VHP places a strong emphasis on chazarah and regular assessments, providing the necessary tools for true mastery of the material. While our primary goal is to rekindle the excitement of Torah learning, we understand the importance of setting goals. For those seeking additional motivation, our semicha program offers a structured path to achieving proficiency in the material.

The program has just completed a four-year cycle of Orach Chaim. We are now beginning to learn Hilchos Bishul B’Shabbos in the Orach chaim track, and a new section of Hilchos Basar bechalav in the Yoreh Deah track.

Join the hundreds of learners who strengthened their connection to Torah learning through our program.