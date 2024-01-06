Wedding of a granddaughter of a Gadol B’Yisroel in Ahavas Yisroel!

Sponsored Content





Pesha, is a single mother of 6 children, who lost both her sister and her father,

Rav Yisroel Landsman zt”l, to cancer.

Three years ago, Pesha was diagnosed with cancer. She had to stop all of her

work and has not been able to support herself, let alone contribute to her

children’s upbringing, nor does she receive any financial support. She

currently lives with her mother, an Almana of a very special Tzadik, Rav

Yisroel Landsman, who taught hundreds of talmidim with love, and hosted

thousands (!) of American Bochurim and Seminary girls as Shabbos guests in

Yerushalayim, until he passed away). After one year of treatment, she

suffered from complications leaving her in excruciating and debilitating

physical pain and with further complications.

She tries so hard to work, but due to her illness, her ability to work has been

impacted. She has nothing to provide for her newly engaged daughter.

The purpose of this campaign is to provide her with some much needed

funds, both to endure this difficult period and also to be able to help her

modestly celebrate her daughter’s wedding.

Please find in your heart to fulfill the many mitzvos here, including hachnossas

kallah, “V’chai Achicha Imach”, “V’ahavta L’reacha Kamocha”, etc. and

hakoras hatov to anyone who was privileged to experience a Shabbos at Rav

Yisroel Landsman’s house, this helps his daughter and granddaughter

directly!

This is a verified case and ma’aser monies can be used. Additionally, the

donation is a 501c3 tax deductible donation as well.

Yasher koach and in the zechus of your help, may your family be blessed with

health, parnassa tova, and nachas!

https://thechesedfund.com/kollelahavastorah/mazel-tov-you-re-invited-to-the-simcha-of-rav-yisroel-landsman-s-granddaughter