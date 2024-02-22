Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Starting this Sunday for Israel Students – A stable and lucrative Parnasah

Communicated Content

PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting
Fairleigh Dickinson University

LAST CALL! Classes Starting Sunday, Feb, 25th

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results? 
Receive your Masters Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% US placement rate

Receive a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying, part-time opportunities.  

Quality Jobs:
Graduates were hired with excellent jobs in top national/local firms (USA).

This program is also ideal for students who want to take a daytime master’s program in the USA.

Program ranked as: 

  • Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023) 

  • Best American Colleges  (Forbes 2023) 

LAST CALL!
Classes Starting Sunday, February 25th 

Click Here to see the video and more information

For more information contact:
Women: Tova Sapirman at (732) 367-1500 or email [email protected] 
Men: Sara Lefkowitz at (732) 905 9700 x 665 or [email protected] 




