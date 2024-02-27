Join us for a night of Chazzanus & Classics

Nissim Saal has taken the chazzanus world by storm with his incredible vocal range and unmatched voice control. According to Yochi Briskman, the producer of the upcoming Chazzanus & Classics event, and veteran chazzanim worldwide, Nissim possesses a rare combination of talents that set him apart as a once-in-a-generation chazzan.





Inspired by the timeless classics of Rosenblatt and the Koussevitzky brothers, Nissim brings his own unique flair to his performances. His tefillos at the Yeshurun Shul in Rechavia regularly draw crowds upwards of 1,400 people, including many young attendees.





A night to be remembered





Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 10th, as Symphony Space in Manhattan hosts an unforgettable performance. With a 50-piece symphony orchestra led by acclaimed Israeli conductor Ofir Sobol, and appearances by world-renowned chazzanim Motti Boyer and Zevi Muller, this evening promises to be a feast for the ears.





For classical music lovers Yisroel Lamm’s original Philharmonic Experience awaits, blending Jewish melodies with classical pieces for a soul-stirring musical journey.





An evening benefiting Misaskim and Yedid





This special evening serves as a benefit for Misaskim and Yedid.





Misaskim is the primary address for compassionate, critical support in the face of loss — delivering free shiva equipment, burying meisei mitzvah and stillborns, preventing autopsies and cremations, providing emergency disaster recovery, and advocating for the community.





Yedid by Misaskim steps in to hold the hands of almanos and yesomim, stabilizing every area of their lives with a wide range of physical, emotional, and financial support services. Whether it’s an exciting Chol Hamoed event, funds to cover emergency expenses, or heartwarming Yom Tov gifts, Yedid does whatever is necessary to ensure the most vulnerable among us don’t feel forgotten.

Join us on March 10 for Chazzanus & Classics benefitting Misaskim and Yedid

