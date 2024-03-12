New Song Expresses the Unbreakable Spirit of Am Yisrael

Since October 7, Jews around the world have been experiencing a complex combination of feelings, one that the Jewish nation is unfortunately all too familiar with.

In his new song Ani Maamin, singer/songwriter TAI Gerszberg writes about the sadness and broken heartedness that klal yisroel is experiencing, and at the same time, the unbreakable faith and confidence in Hashem, and brighter days ahead.

“That faith” says Gerszberg “has awoken an unbelievable unity among klal yisroel today. Now is the time when we need to feel closer to Hashem and to each other. That is the message of this song.”

In the powerful lyrics that pierce straight into your soul, TAI writes “I look into the future I know time will prove them all wrong”, attaching it to the timeless words of the Rambam “ואף על פי שיתמהמה עם כל זה אחכה לו”.

When the song was finished, Tai’s cousin, Yona Broder, thought of the idea to create This video to bring the song to life and help capture all the emotions within it.

[Note: Images may not be suitable for all audiences and ages]

Streaming Everywhere: https://song.link/tai_animaamin