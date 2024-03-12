HY’D: IDF Soldier [US Citizen] Confirmed Killed On October 7, Body Taken To Gaza

The IDF has announced that Sgt. Itay Chen HY’D, a 19-year-old hailing from Netanya, was murdered and captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7. He is an American Citizen.

Sgt. Chen served in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. His body was taken by Hamas from the Nachal Oz Army base on October 7.

The Military Rabbinate cited newly acquired intelligence and findings, and confirmed his death.

There will be no Levaya of Shiva, until his body is returned to Israel.

His death raises the death toll of the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7 to 590.

