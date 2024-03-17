Free Live Show: Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night of Fun and Prizes: Super Torah Trivia on Yidflicks.Com!

Get ready for an evening of excitement and entertainment with Super Torah Trivia, live on YidFlicks.com this Monday at 6pm. Hosted by the charismatic Gershon Geshmak, this event promises to be a thrilling experience for all.

*Sign up to Watch & a chance to win!*

Super Torah Trivia is not your ordinary trivia game. It’s a high-stakes competition where contestants answer challenging Torah questions for a chance to win incredible prizes. But here’s the twist – get a question wrong, and you lose everything! It’s a game of strategy, knowledge, and luck, where every decision counts.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. After the show, stick around for a live raffle where you could win amazing prizes! It’s a night full of surprises and excitement that you won’t want to miss.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable event.

Enter now for a chance to win and tune in to YidFlicks.com on Monday at 6pm for Super Torah Trivia. See you there!