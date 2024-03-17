HY’D: IDF Soldier Confirmed Killed On October 7, Body Taken To Gaza

The IDF has announced that Cpt. Daniel Perez, HY’D, a 22-year-old hailing from Yad Binyamin, was murdered and captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Cpt. Perez served as a platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. His body was taken by Hamas from the Nachal Oz Army base on October 7.

The Military Rabbinate cited newly acquired intelligence and findings, and confirmed his death.

His death raises the death toll of the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7 to 592.

