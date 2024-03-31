Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Is Your Cover-up Kosher L’Pesach?

Communicated Content

Dekal Kosher Counter Covers are the only counter covers certified kosher for Pesach by the OK Kosher. The simple to use, durable covers keep your kitchen beautiful, clean and kosher this Pesach season. Available in 4 different colors to match any kitchen decor, Dekal Kosher Counter Covers keep your kitchen looking and feeling the way you want it to.

Easy to use
Won’t damage your countertops
Heavy duty durability
Heat, water and oil resistant
Kosher certified

Keeping your counters kosher for Pesach has never been easier

No more subpar covers. Just clean, durable and attractive counters, ensuring your kitchen remains stylish, kosher and inviting.

Order now: Free Shipping on 3 rools or more.




Popular Posts

WANING SUPPORT: 59% Of Americans Side With Israel In Its Fight Against Hamas, Down From 68%

CHAOS CITY: New York To Introduce Body Scanners In Subway Stations To Combat Crime

HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “We May Be Need To Be Moser Nefesh & Stand Against Them”

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Leftists Block Ayalon, Lights Fires, 16 Arrested

WATCH: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Officers, Including 1 Involved In Wachsman Abduction

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network