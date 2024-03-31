Israel Warns Citizens of Heightened Terrorism Risk Abroad Ahead of Pesach

The National Security Council issued a warning today to Israeli citizens traveling abroad, cautioning them of an increased risk of terrorism ahead of the Passover holiday next month. An official involved in countering terrorist threats advised Israelis to keep a low profile, avoid revealing their identity, and exercise discretion while traveling.

“You can speak Hebrew with each other, but you don’t have to laugh at the other family or your friends at the other end of the street,” an official said in a press briefing.

Specifically, Israelis traveling to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden were warned not to display Israeli signs or advertise their identity, as the surrounding area may pose a problem.

“This is an event that should be handled with discretion. The site of the competition will be under very heavy security, but the surrounding area could be problematic. Malmo is a city with many hostile areas. We are not saying not to travel there, but those who travel should not walk around with Israeli signs,” the official said.

The warning comes as the National Security Council published a threat assessment report, highlighting the increased risk to Israelis abroad due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The report notes a continuous trend of worsening threats, with Iranian and global jihadist elements promoting attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad.

