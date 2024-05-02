Parenting With Clarity By Esti Hirshfeld: Course Starting Monday May 13!

Topics: Discipline, boundaries, building a positive and healthy relationship – even with the very challenging child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home, dealing with out- of-control behavior, ruchnius in the home, siblings dynamics and safety.

Geared for ages 3-12

Beginner/ Fundamental Course Starting May 13

May – 13, 20, 27 June – 3, 10, 17, 24 | July – 1

Monday Nights 8:15pm-9:15pm |

8 sessions in person (Lakewood) or join remotely

Price: $275

Location: Lakewood, or via zoom/ teleconference

Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 15 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped hundreds of mothers transform their homes and improve their relationships with their children.

Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Sima Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.

Join from the comfort of your home! Courses available via zoom/ teleconference

For information or to register: (call/ text) 718-578-2128 , or email: [email protected]

Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.

New! Classes for Men by Rabbi Eli Hirschfeld: Get on the same page with your husband.