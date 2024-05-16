Watch: Dealing With Inappropriate Internet Habits?

Many frum men secretly struggle with inappropriate material on the internet. They try to quit, but they fail. They install filters, but you can’t filter addiction.

Meet GuardYourEyes (GYE), a Jewish non-profit organization employing the latest in technology that tackles internet struggles. GuardYourEyes (GYE) offers effective strategies that are accessible anytime, anywhere.

Contrary to popular belief, GYE is not an internet filter. It’s an online self-help platform, designed to equip people with the skills to handle setbacks, master their urges, and boost their motivation so that they can live a life of Kedushah.

Sign up free & anonymously today—you CAN take that step to a brighter future with GYE.

This addiction is real. we can help NOW.

💬Whatsapp : wa.link/itir9o

☎️ Hotline: 646.600.8100



