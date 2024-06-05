Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Yeshiva Toras Emes of LA: 70 Years of Connecting Hearts

For the past 70 years, Toras Emes has been the heartbeat of Los Angeles.

Like a heart that spreads the force of life, Toras Emes imbues our community with the true force of life – Torah – by giving every single child access to the chinuch they deserve.

There has never been a more critical time to keep that heartbeat going.

With the current enrollment of over 1,000 talmidim and the cost of running a school rising each year, we need your support now more than ever.

Partner with us in a vital 48-hour fundraising campaign to raise $1M for Toras Emes.

Connect with us in our quest to perpetuate Torah to the next generation.

We will celebrate in a momentous siyum where, together with fathers and grandfathers, we will raise the banner of the Torah HaKedosha – the eternal heartbeat of our nation.

PLEASE DONATE TO THE YESHIVA HERE




