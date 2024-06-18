Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Looking Into Programming? Join the Open House for the Software and Web Development Course @ PCS!

Communicated Content

Are you Looking into Programing?
This is your path to a Successful Job!  

PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development Course (13th cohort)

Open House: Monday, June 24 at 7:30pm

WATCH: 

THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE 

 – 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job 

– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms 

– Guaranteed internships upon course completion 

– Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed 

– Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio 

– Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere 

– Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted) 

– Separate classes for men and women 

Not sure if this is the right career for you?
Aptitude testing available. 

Open House: Monday, June 24 at 7:30 PM 

In person open house at: 
PCS/Professional Career Services
1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center
Lakewood, NJ 08701 

Virtual open house:
email: [email protected] for login info

For more info:
Visit: pcsnynj.org/course/software-web-and-app-development/
Call: 732-905-9700 ext. 610
or Email: [email protected] 




Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network