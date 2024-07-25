WATCH: Trump Rips Harris As An Antisemite: “She’s Totally Against The Jewish People”

Speaking to a crowd on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, Donald Trump spoke out against Jewish Americans who vote for the Democratic Party and blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

“Now what she’s doing is she’s running away from Israel. Bibi Netanyahu is in Washington, and she refuses to be there,” Trump said. “Even if you’re against Israel, or you’re against Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept.”

“But she’s totally against the Jewish people, and it amazes me how Jewish people will vote for the Democrats when they’re being treated so disrespectfully and badly. It amazes me. It’s shocking,” Trump added.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has ripped into Jews who vote for Democrats. In April, he asserted that any Jewish person who votes for Joe Biden “does not love Israel” and “should be spoken to.”

He made similar comments in March, as well.

“The Democrat Party hates Israel…they also see a lot of votes,” he said on Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. “Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I am amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that and to him it’s votes. I think it’s votes more than anything else because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump declared.

And last September, in a Rosh Hashana greeting, Trump slammed liberal Jews. “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives! “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

