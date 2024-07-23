Where Will You Be This Wednesday?

“We saved this money for a rainy day. But, there’s a mabul happening!”

These are the words that Reuven Wolf, renowned philanthropist shared at a Keren Olam HaTorah event.

The emergency fundraising campaign initiated by the leading gedolim of Eretz Yisroel and Jewish philanthropists worldwide, Keren Olam HaTorah has marked this day to launch their unprecedented fundraising mission. After Israeli government budget cuts left yeshivos and kollelim with a $107 million deficit, over 50,000 bochurim and avreichim face an uncertain future. And that’s why Keren Olam HaTorah was created.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Our gedolim’s tireless efforts have already garnered an astounding $84 million in pledges, but we still face a shortfall of $23 million. This Wednesday, July 24th, our gedolim aim to launch the fundraising effort to close the significant gap.

Although the numbers are astronomical, every donation counts more than ever. We need your support to ensure that the doors of Torah learning remain open. By sponsoring an avreich for $2,736 a year, or $228 a month, you can make a direct and significant impact.

Our gedolim have implored all of Klal Yisroel to give beyond their usual contributions. “This is a request to go above and beyond your normal giving,” Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch urged.

Because this is not just another fundraising campaign; it is the very survival of Klal Yisroel.

In recognition of the generosity, Rav Landau benched anyone who helps with good health, nachas, parnassah, and all the brochos one could wish for.

On Wednesday, We Will Make History

Although the numbers are unprecedented, your support today can turn the tide.

Donate now through our website or call our dedicated line at 732.941.1000.

Together, we can achieve the $23 million goal and secure the future of Torah learning.

Share this urgent message with your family, friends, and community. Encourage them to donate too and join this historic campaign. The more people we reach, the greater our collective impact will be.

Wednesday, July 24th is the day we prove our commitment to Torah and our dedication to Klal Yisroel. Stand with us, support Keren Olam HaTorah, and become part of this historic movement.

Save the future of Klal Yisroel. Donate today.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 732.941.1000.

