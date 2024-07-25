HISTORIC: Fidelity Unveils New Identity in Grand Event Marking Largest Jewish Rebrand

New Brunswick, NJ – July 16,2024

In an event that will be remembered as a landmark moment in the Jewish business world, Fidelity, a pioneer and leader in payment processing technology for over 28 years, announced its rebrand. Held at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the event marked the unveiling of Fidelity’s new brand identity: Sola.

A Celebration of Legacy and Innovation

Aptly named The Dawn of a New Day, the event was a celebration of Fidelity’s rich history and its forward-looking vision. The evening began with a sense of anticipation as guests filled the elegant New Brunswick Performing Arts Center lobby for a cocktail reception at 6:30pm. Including employees, agents, and partners, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and light drinks.

At 7:15pm, the theater doors opened and the crowd began to fill up the arena, abuzz with anticipation. Shlomo Weissman, Fidelity’s Senior VP of Marketing , began the program with a heartfelt opening speech. He spoke of the transformative journey that led to this rebrand, highlighting the tireless efforts and dedication of the Fidelity team over the past two years to make it happen.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just a rebrand, but the beginning of a new era,” he shared. “An era where we embrace change, innovation, and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

A Performance of Song and Inspiration

To kick-off the performance, the renowned and beloved singer and tenor Shulem Lemmer took to the stage. His soulful renditions resonated with the audience, echoing the theme of new beginnings and the promise of a brighter future. Singing the iconic “Keep Climbing” by Avraham Fried, Shulem paid tribute to the hard work of Fidelity’s agents and employees. Lemmer went on to sing “My Little Town” by Abie Rottenberg, a reflection on pre-war European life, its beauty, its destruction, and ultimately the rebuilding in America, capturing the spirit of hope and renewal that defined the night.

Commenting on the camaraderie felt throughout the event, Shulem quipped, “Fidelity is one big happy family!” Bridging the past and the present, Shulem’s powerful voice filled the venue, stirring emotions and setting a tone of inspiration for the program ahead.

Next up was a stirring speech given by the one and only Rabbi YY Jacobson. With his signature eloquence and wit, Jacobson told captivating stories and spoke about the power of every individual. “You are [each] a walking divine presence,” he shared. Connecting to the rebrand concept, he drew a parallel between earth’s creation and the goal of humanity, explaining that we can all spread positivity and make an impact on the entire world. “G-d created light before anything else,” Jacobson explained,” Jacobson explained, “Because the mission statement of this world is — ‘Let there be light!’ ”

Following Rabbi Jacobson, LED dancers took the stage. Synchronizing vibrant lights and pulsating music, their impressive performance was a visual representation of the cutting-edge technology and creative spirit that Sola embodies. The crowd was mesmerized, and the energy in the room was electric.

From Fidelity to Sola

Then, the lights dimmed for the highlight of the evening — a stunning video production.The captivating film took the audience on a historical journey, showcasing the evolution of commerce. Beginning with scenes of ancient trade, the production highlighted how commerce has always been central to human interaction, from bartering to the development of currency. It then transitioned to the modern era, illustrating how “cash and coins are replaced by bits and bytes,” rapid technological advancements have transformed business operations.

And then came the rebrand story.

The Rebrand

The screen came alive with a stunning visual metaphor: just as sunlight travels across vast distances to illuminate and energize our world, Fidelity has been a beacon of progress and innovation in the financial sector for over 28 years. The film conveyed that while technology and connections have rapidly evolved, the core mission of Fidelity remains unchanged — to empower businesses with seamless, cutting-edge solutions. “To make the payment process not even feel like one.”

As the video unfolded, it revealed the journey from Fidelity’s early days, marked by the pioneering efforts of its Founder, Ben Weiser. Interviewing key players in the company, the presentation continued with a deeper dive into how Fidelity grew, how agents landed some of their biggest clients, and how the team went from start-up to international corporation in under three decades.

And then came the climax of the night, the unveiling of the new name. The room was quiet in notable suspense as the script unfolded:

The Reveal

“In our unrelenting quest to power possibility, we’re merging the signature Fidelity service and Cardknox software, creating an entity far greater than ever.

Because the world is changing fast — and so are we.

It’s the start of a new era.

The dawn of a new day.

We… are… Sola.”

…to which the audience erupted in thunderous applause.

Upon the reveal, the spotlights shone as CEO David Illowitz took the stage to share his vision for Sola’s future. His passionate address outlined the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence, inspiring the audience with an idea of what lies ahead.

“Today, we are proud to announce to the world that: We are Sola,” he declared.

“As your smart, savvy, and supportive partner, our name represents everything we believe, and better reflects who we are as we continue to shape the reality of tomorrow.”

As his message came to a close, an enlarged 3D Sola logo was lowered onto the stage to an outburst of cheer.

The excitement in the room was palpable as guests were treated to a lavish dessert celebration. The atmosphere was filled with joyous chatter and anticipation for the future. The crowd’s enthusiasm was a testament to the success of the evening and their eagerness to embrace the next steps in Sola’s journey.

The night ended on a high note, with everyone eagerly looking forward to the opportunities and innovations that Sola will bring. It was a memorable celebration of a new era, marked by a shared sense of optimism and readiness for the future.

The Future of Pay ™

With this rebrand, Sola is set to lead the way in shaping the future of payments, reflecting both its rich history and its vision for a brighter tomorrow. The new name not only highlights the company’s evolution but also its dedication to helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing world.

Check out the rebrand and be inspired:

solapayments.com