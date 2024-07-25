H’YD: IDF Soldier Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Gaza, 2 Others In Serious Condition

The IDF on Thursday announced the death of Staff Sgt. Noam Douek of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion while serving in the southern Gaza Strip.

Douek, z’l, 19, from Kiryat Motzkin, it is believed to have died in his sleep from carbon monoxide poisoning, apparently due to a generator that was operating in the room he was sleeping in to power fans due to the hot weather. The generator, which caused the emission of toxic gases in a closed space for hours, was operated in violation of military regulations.

Two other soldiers from the 9th Battalion who slept in the same room also suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. They were evacuated to the hospital via helicopter in serious condition.

The Military Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

This is the second tragic death of an IDF soldier in Rafah this week that was not directly related to combat. On Monday. Cpt. Mordechai Kadmon, z’l, was killed by an accidential grenade explosion.

