This Year You Can Sit With Rabbi Yechiel Spero Through The Kinnos

A MOST MEANINGFUL TISHAH B’AV

Do you feel lost, struggling to grasp the profound and timely messages hidden in the Kinnos? Now, there is a way you can REALLY understand the Kinnos and the Churban, no matter how old you are!

In A Most Meaningful Tishah B’Av, Rabbi Yechiel Spero translates twenty of the most popular Kinnos recited in camps, into simple, readable English. An introduction to each Kinnah provides insightful background information, and every selected Kinnah features a story and a lesson allowing all to connect with the Kinnos on a meaningful level, making the Kinnos relatable to children…and to us all. A Most Meaningful Tishah B’Av also includes the Hebrew text of all the Kinnos.

To help us understand not only what we lost – but what we are davening to get back – A Most Meaningful Tishah B’Av also includes stories about galus, geulah, and bringing Mashiach closer. This collection of Kinnos will evoke the emotions of the Churban and inspire tears, and we know that those who mourn the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash will merit to see it rebuilt. May it be soon.

A Most Meaningful Tishah B’Av is available at your local Hebrew bookseller or here and 1-800 MESORAH (637-6724).