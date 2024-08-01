Nasrallah: Israel Has “Crossed Red Lines” And They “Will Weep Terribly In The Days Ahead”

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah issued threats against Israel on Thursday, asserting that the IDF had “crossed red lines” with the assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Speaking in a televised address during Shukr’s funeral, Nasrallah declared that Israel should prepare for “rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza,” indicating that the conflict had entered “a new phase.”

“Israelis will weep terribly in the days ahead,” Nasrallah stated, as Israel heightened its readiness for potential retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran. While Israel has not officially taken responsibility for Haniyeh’s death in Tehran, both Tehran and Hamas have blamed the Israeli state.

Shukr’s death on Tuesday night marks the most significant blow to Hezbollah in nearly two decades. The assassination, along with the ongoing Gaza conflict, risks escalating the tit-for-tat exchanges across the Israel-Lebanon border into a wider regional conflict.

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah was “paying the price for its support for Gaza and the Palestinian people” and announced an “open battle on all fronts.” He further claimed that Israel’s actions, including the assassination of Shukr, amounted to an act of war. Nasrallah also denied Hezbollah’s involvement in a recent rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of 12 children. He suggested that an Israeli interceptor might have been responsible for the tragedy.

In his speech, Nasrallah hinted at international pressure for Hezbollah to respond in a controlled manner or not at all. However, he noted, “There is no discussion on this point. The only things lying between us and you are the days, the nights, and the battlefield,” asserting that a response from Hezbollah was inevitable.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Nasrallah’s threats, saying that Israel is “very prepared for any scenario — both defensively and offensively.” He warned that Israel would impose a “very heavy price for any act of aggression against us from any arena.” Netanyahu also confirmed the killing of Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif, describing him as “Israel’s number one wanted man for years” and reiterating Israel’s policy: “Whoever hurts us, we hurt them.”

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari echoed Netanyahu’s sentiments, saying that the military was prepared for any threat and urging the public to follow safety guidelines. Hagari also refuted claims of additional Israeli strikes in the region on the night of Haniyeh’s death.

