Will I Die Just Because My Dad Can’t Afford Treatment?

A month to live. That’s what the doctor told dad this morning, that I only have a month to live. That in a month I will be gone, my body will crash, and I’ll just die at the age of 8.

At night, when I can’t fall asleep in the ward, I wonder about how it might feel to die: Do you feel anything? Think something? After you die, will you miss your mom and dad and want to return to the world? Or does only dad and mom miss you?

Before the cancer I had many friends at school, will they miss me, or move on with their lives?

There are so many questions that arise in my mind, fear and anger. So much anger at this world.

Why do I have to die just because mom and dad don’t have money for the experimental treatment?

We have been through all the common treatments and my body is not responding to them, and my last chance is an experimental treatment that I can only get if mom and dad pay a lot of money.

Why am I not being treated only because we have no money? Why is it my fault that I was born into a simple family and not a family that has money?

If my father and mother had money, I could continue living. It just feels like such an unnecessary death, at the age of 8.

It is true that my parents can’t afford such a large sum of money for treatments, but they are a good, loving, and supporting parents.

Do they deserve to lose their child because they have no money?

Lots of questions, helplessness, so much anger at the world, excruciating pain, paralyzing fear from the approaching death…

Please, If you see this post, give me a chance. I also deserve to live, my parents also deserve their child to live.

Please.

Help us finance the treatment, I still have hope.

