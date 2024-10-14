Many Soldiers Will Be Celebrating the Holidays at Their Bases *We Need Your Help* to Provide Them With All Their Needs

Following the expansion of the war happening in the North of Israel, soldiers were recruited into the reserves to fight for our land and protect the people.

The holidays are coming up soon, and many soldiers will be celebrating the holidays at their bases.

The “L’ehachayot” organization, with God’s help and with your help, will take care of the soldiers for the Sukkot holiday.

We will distribute the 4 speices ( ארבע מינים) and construct the sukkas for them at their bases.

We want there to be an atmosphere of Sukkot so that they can have a spiritual and connecting environment during the holiday.

Building a sukkah – $500





4 Species – $60 ( etrog, lulav, hadas, arava)

Each soldier will receive all 4 species.

All the best, let’s be there for our brothers fighting for us!!

