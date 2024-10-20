Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Tonight! Bracha Jaffe Live in Concert!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, inspiration, and Simchas Yom Tov, as SING Entertainment presents a unique concert featuring Bracha Jaffe and the Zahav Girls Choir. This extraordinary event is exclusively for women and promises to be a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Held at the elegant Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey, this concert will showcase the incredible talents of Bracha Jaffe, whose soulful voice and powerful performances have captivated crowds around the world. 

Leading the show will be the Zahav Band, ensuring a flawless musical experience. But that’s not all – our team is working hard on new arrangements and mashups that have never been seen before! Our talented musicians will be putting their own unique spin on classic songs, creating a fresh and exciting experience.

This exclusive concert is a rare opportunity to connect with other women in a meaningful and inspiring way. Come join us for an evening of unforgettable memories that will leave you feeling uplifted and empowered. Get your tickets today and get ready for a Chol Hamoed to remember! 

Get Your Tickets Here: https://t.ly/p7_bU




