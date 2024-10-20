Today is the Yahrtzeit of Rav Leizer Yudel’s Brother zt”l – Rav Moshe Finkel zt”l

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Who does not know of the special qualities of the Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva – Rav Lazer Yudel Finkel zatzal?

He was the apple of his father’s (the Alter of Slabodka) eye.. But the Alter had another son as well, who was destined to be a future gadol haDor and the Alter had even greater plans for that son – Rav Mosje Finkel zt”l. The Alter appointed him to give shiurim even before the Slabodka Yeshiva moved to Eretz Yisroel, And when they arrived in Chevron, the Alter and son, Rav Moshe, were too work hand-in-hand to build Torah and Mussar in Eretz Yisroel.

But alas it was not to be. Reb Meyshe – as he was called – passed away tragically of illness. Aside from his great gadlus, he was a close chaver of Rav Yeruchem Levovitz zatzal as well. Below is a letter of nichum from Rav Yeruchem to his own Rebbe and friend’s father.

BACKGROUND

Rav Yeruchem Levovitz zatzal, was the great Mashgiach of the Mir Yeshiva in Europe. He explains that the essence of nichum aveilim is to be nosey be’ol chaveiro. Rav Yeruchem. had previously learned in the Yeshiva of Slabodka – whose famous Mashgiach was the Alter of Slabodka, Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt”l. Rav Yeruchem was extremely close to the Alter.

During the first World War, the Slabodka Yeshiva was in exile in Kremenchug. Upon their return to Slabodka – things had changed. Lithuania declared its independence (1918-1940) and needed an army to stop the fact that Poland wished to take over its lands. Eventually, the Lithuanians declared a nationwide draft of even the seminary students – unless secular studies were to be introduced into the Yeshiva. The younger students were well below draft age – so they were safe. The older students, however, needed to go elsewhere. It was decided to look toward Eretz Yisroel. In 1924, the Slabodka Yeshiva was able to obtain visas for a number of the older students to emigrate to Mandate Palestine. The Yeshiva was to establish a branch for the older students in the city of Chevron – next to the Avos HaKedoshim.

Rav Yeruchem looked at Rav Moshe Finkel like a brother. Rav Moshe Finkel zt”l was praised by all the Gedolim of Europe as the next Gadol haDor. He was Rav Aharon Kotler zatzal’s chevrusah in Slabodka. Rav Meir Simcha of Dvinsk described him as an ilui among ilium – a genius among geniuses.

The Alter and his son left Europe and travelled to Yeshiva in Chevron Eretz Yisroel. Tragically, on Oct. 5, 1925, the second day of Chol HaMoed Sukkos, Rav Moshe passed away at the tender age of 42. The Alter was inconsolable. He blamed himself as well – on the decision to move and live next to the Avos. The self-doubt – it was too holy a place.

Twelve weeks later, on Sunday, December 27, 1925, Rav Yeruchem wrote a letter of consolation to his Rebbe, the Alter. The letter is a picture perfevy model in how to console.

What follows is the author’s translation of that letter.

10 Taives, 5686, Sunday of Parshas Vayechi

May He who comforts His Nation, Israel, console many fold Adoneinu Moreinu v’Rabbeinu among the other mourners of the loss of the Ark of Hashem..

After inquiring of the well-being of the Rav and his holy family,

Three weeks ago, we heard about the horrible tragedy. Many times, I have tried writing this letter, but I just could not continue. Even now, I am in a frantic state and apprehensive. I cannot believe that this has happened to us. My hands are literally shaking and my heart is palpitating within me. It is like I was hit with a bolt of lightning. Oy vey! We are in very rough shape and devastated.

Whose heart isn’t shattered?

I used to say, “lo alman Yisroel (Yirmiyahu 51:5) Klal Yisroel is not widowed as long as we have such a mighty tree growing within us.” He had so much light, and we saw light through him. But now, the lamp of Israel has been put out, and we cannot see anymore.

He was such an anav – a modest and humble person. He was also a true chassid – a remarkable tzaddik who always did more than was ever required or asked of him. Who can hold back from crying? Who can not shed rivers of tears over our loss here – the loss to the whole world?

From where will we find the strength to cry out on this sudden devastation? Why did Hashem do this to us?

[Perhaps,] in the great joy that this noble citadel of Torah merited in coming to the Holy Land – the evil eye became regnant to change this great joy to mourning. This is only a manifestation of “bikrovai ekadesh” (in parshas Shmini Vayikra 10:3) to demonstrate how medakdek Hashem is with those who are close to Him. I am like “one of the chaburah” [a group where one has passed away – all should be worried – see Shabbos 106a] who sits and cries.

I say that I seem to remember that there is some Midrash regarding the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash that one of the ministering angels [Metatron, see Yalkut Shimoni 996 Aicha Rabasi] said before Hashem, I am crying and You shall not cry.

I say the same thing. It is upon us [the world] to cry over the fire that Hashem has caused to burn. He was taken from us. We are the ones who lost him.

You, [however], should not cry. You had the remarkable zchus to have him.. an honorable, precious and holy soul was sent from shamayim [to you.] But he has fulfilled his tafkid.

Upon him Chazal said [Midrash Tanchuma Parshas Ki Sisa also quoted in Rabbeinu Yonah in Yesod Darchei HaTeshuvah on the pasuk in Koheles 5:11], “Sweet is the sleep (spelled as שנת meaning year not sleep) of the worker” – whether long or small, if his days are long or his days are short – his reward is as if he has lived a long life [in other words, Hashem gives him the credit and merit as if he lived a very long life filled with Torah and Mitzvos].

How many pillars of the world and lights of Israel were taken in the prime of their lives! People like the Ramah and the Shach may their memories be for a blessing. There is no doubt that they did not die half way through their lives, but at the fulfillment of their missions. His [Rav Moshe’s] death is to be looked at no differently than theirs. There is no one left in this world that is his equal in all of his greatness in Torah and in Yirah – the fear of Heaven. It seems that I can offer this consolation to Hod Kvod Gadluso HaRamah, that he has merited a wonderful share – who like him has merited such a portion. He lives! He lives in the realm of life – forever more.

We received all of the telegrams on time, but because of sins, our tefilos were not answered. I have been isolating myself and thinking deeply about it constantly and I have no rest. How did you ever manage to deal with this loss in your difficult state of health? Also, his poor mother, how can she manage in her poor state of health?

Please, if I can receive a few personal lines from you [as to how you are doing]. I share your grief, with feelings of great respect and awe.

Yeruchem Levovitz

The author can be reached at [email protected]