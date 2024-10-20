Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Shaindy Plotzker Live 2024 Concert Is Now Available to Watch From Anywhere in the World!

Communicated Content

💥RELIVE THE MAGIC 2 is here!!💥

Due to popular demand, the Shaindy Plotzker Live 2024 concert is now available to watch from anywhere in the world, for the first time ever!!

Produced by EG Productions, the incredible Shaindy Plotzker concert that took place on April 9 2024, to benefit Efrat, made history. 

The concert has been filmed and edited for a full at-home concert experience and is now streaming live online – this Chol Hamoed only!! Limited time! The concert will be available from October 19th-23rd. 

💥Dont miss it!💥

🌎Watch the concert from anywhere in the world at Manifestcourses.com




