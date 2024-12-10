Celebrate Chanukah With an Unforgettable Show – Torah Academy of Boca Raton’s 10th Annual Extravaganza

Get ready for an unforgettable family afternoon on Wednesday, January 1, 2025! The 10th Annual Chanukah Event features not one but two amazing shows:
🎤 Performances by Benny Friedman and Moshe Tischler, alongside the Torah Academy Boys Choir.
🎪 A dazzling spectacle by the Bindlestiff Family Circus.
📍 Conveniently located at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater:
1806 NE 6th St. Pompano Beach, FL 33060
- Minutes from Boca
- 20 minutes from Hollywood
- 25 minutes from North Miami Beach
🎟️ Event proceeds support Torah Academy students’ education.
🕑 2:00–5:00 PM
Don’t miss this incredible celebration on the 7th day of Chanukah!
👉 Reserve your tickets now at www.torahacademybr.org/concert