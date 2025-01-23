Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
GPARENCY Under the Direct Training of Ira Zlotowitz Is Launching a Free Klei Kodesh Internship

Communicated Content

If you or your husband are in Klei Kodesh, you can join the internship.

The klei kodesh 30 day free internship is perfect for either those staying in Klei Kodesh and want to learn Commercial Real Estate, and make some extra money on the side OR for someone that is on their way out of Kollel or just joined the workforce and wants to break into commercial real estate. It takes max 2 hours of your day. For those in Israel, One hour American hours and one hour whenever you want. You can earn $1300 on every deal you close.

For more details or to join check out the website https://gparency.com/kleikodesh or email Ira directly at [email protected]




