Beloved Shaliach Father of 8 Sang With R’ Avremel Night Before Passing Suddenly

Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Wolosow, a beloved father and shliach who dedicated his life to teaching and engaging Jewish people, passed away suddenly on Monday, 5 Shvat 5785.

At the young age of 43, Rabbi Levi was mekarev countless ba’alei teshuva and brought hundreds of Yidden closer to their roots. When 2 children in his community became orphans, Rabbi Levi welcomed them into his home and cherished them as if they were his own, regardless of the added financial strain. His warmth, generosity, and genuine kindness touched the lives of all who knew him. Rabbi Levi wasn’t just a Rabbi—he was everyone’s best friend.

This shocking and heartbreaking new reality leaves Rabbi Levi’s 8 children, both biological and adopted, without a Tatty.

Rabbi Levi invested tremendous care and effort into his family and community. Now, please stand with his wife and children during this unthinkable tragedy. Give them the strength they need to continue!

