Williamsburg Shomrim Use Sophisticated Technology to Recover Lost Tefillin After Multi-Day Search

Williamsburg Shomrim volunteers recovered a lost pair of tefillin last week after an hours-long, multi-day search that combined technology, persistence, and on-the-ground coordination, ultimately returning the tefillin to their owner and preventing a costly loss.

According to Shomrim, the call came in after a resident reported that a pair of tefillin had been left behind in a car service vehicle. Shomrim’s IT and dispatch units immediately launched an effort to identify and locate the driver.

Volunteers were able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate number and traced it to an address in Queens. A Shomrim member was dispatched to the location and waited for several hours in an attempt to make contact with the driver, but initial efforts were unsuccessful.

Refusing to abandon the search, Shomrim escalated the response by placing a License Plate Recognition (LPR) alert on the vehicle. The strategy paid off the following day, when the system flagged the car entering the Williamsburg area.

Shomrim units were immediately dispatched to the location. When volunteers approached the driver, he confirmed that the tefillin were in his home in Queens. Shomrim members then traveled back with him to retrieve the tefillin, after which they were returned to their grateful owner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)