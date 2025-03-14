Is YOUR PURIM SEUDAH Ready? 791 Almanas to Host Their Own Purim Seudah!!

175 Almanas Are Still Waiting For YOU!!
Misaskim & Yedid, allow *791 Almanas* to host their own *Purim Seudah!!*
Sponsor their Seudah for ONLY $180!!!
👇👇👇👇👇
https://www.misaskim.org/yedid/purim&aff=ly36
Over 791 families – 3,852 almanos and yesomim a taste of simchas Purim, with a full delectable seuda delivered to their doors, allowing them to be the host.
Sponsor their Seudah for ONLY $180!!!
👇👇👇👇👇
https://www.misaskim.org/yedid/purim&aff=ly36
👇👇👇👇👇
https://www.misaskim.org/yedid/purim&aff=ly36
791 Almanas!! 3,852 Yesomim!! Will host their OWN Purim Seudah!!!
Sponsor their Seudah for ONLY $180!
Misaskim & Yedid, allow *791 Almanas* to host their own *Purim Seudah
Misaskim & Yedid gives over 79 families – 3,852 almanos and yesomim a taste of simchas Purim, with a full delectable seuda delivered to their doors, allowing them to be the host.
Sponsor their Seudah for ONLY $180!