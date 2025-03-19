The Chidon Event

There is a reason why the Chidon Event is watched by over 100,000 people each year.

This grand celebration of learning is truly electrifying! From the glamorous stage and bright lights to the rapid-fire Q&A and enthusiastic buzz of the live audience, this energy-packed event is one to remember.

Watch as representatives from over 300 schools around the globe are honored during the Grand Awards Ceremony on stage; enjoy a live concert with some of the biggest names in Jewish music; and be wowed as contestants showcase their knowledge of all 613 Mitzvos in the fun and exhilarating Game Show.

Yet, Chidon is more than just an event; it’s a vibrant community celebration, highlighting five years of incredible dedication and beautiful limmud Torah. This past year alone, over 7,000 children participated in the Chidon by dedicating their spare time to mastering Hashem’s 613 mitzvos. Children took on the challenge to learn about each mitzvah, diving deep into the details and preparing themselves for the complete Geulah, when we will once again observe all 613 mitzvos.

Children who have learned the complete set of the Sarah Rohr Yahadus Curriculum and pass the final test are called up to the stage to receive the prestigious Kol HaTorah Kula plaque, in recognition of this phenomenal milestone.

Also announced on stage are the certificates, plaques, and medals—including the prestigious bronze, silver, and gold trophies—marking the hard work and achievements of children all over the world.

Mark your calendars and spread the word for this year’s grand Siyum HaMitzvos, taking place b’ezras Hashem on Chof Adar / March 20 (girls) and Chof-Zayin Adar / March 27 (boys).

Whether you’ll be participating on stage, watching live at school, or cheering from home, we look forward to welcoming you, your family, and friends to salute their achievements.

Prepare for a day of learning, celebration, and community spirit!

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!