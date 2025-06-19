Message From Eli Beer: A Time for Action and Unity

The past few days in Israel have been nothing short of devastating. A barrage of hypersonic missiles, explosive-laden drones, and relentless rocket fire launched by Iran and its proxies has rained down on cities across the country, leaving destruction, trauma, and heartbreak in its wake.

From the northern border to the heart of Tel Aviv, no community has been spared. In one of the most heartbreaking incidents, an entire Arab Israeli family — including young children — was killed in the north. In central Israel, direct hits on residential buildings and public spaces left over 100 injured and at least 9 civilians dead, among them three children aged just 10, 13, and 18. More than 300 homes and buildings have been reported damaged or destroyed. Sirens have sounded in dozens of municipalities, and millions of Israelis have spent nights in bomb shelters, many without electricity or access to proper care.

And yet, amid the chaos and fear, there is light — the unmistakable light of courage, compassion, and unity.

At every site of impact, United Hatzalah’s volunteers have been among the first to respond. With zero hesitation, these brave medics — Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze — leave their own families, often sheltering in safe rooms, and race directly toward danger. On ambucycles, in ambulances, or on foot, they weave through debris and sirens to reach those in need.

They have pulled children from under rubble, stabilized the elderly suffering from cardiac arrest, treated burns, trauma, and shock, and responded to over 6,000 emergency calls unrelated to the conflict — showing up for every life, every need, regardless of background or location. Many of these volunteers are working on little or no sleep, and yet their devotion does not waver.

This is more than just a time of crisis — it is a time of national and human urgency.

United Hatzalah is not funded by the government. Every piece of equipment, every life-saving device, every emergency response is made possible through your donations. As Israel faces one of its darkest and most dangerous hours in recent memory, we ask you: stand with us.

Support the work. Stand with the volunteers. Help us save lives.

We do not have the luxury to wait. We must act now — together.

👉 Donate now