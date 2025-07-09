Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

THIS SUNDAY AND MONDAY! ***Free**** Remote Sarno Workshop By Miriam Brieger

Communicated Content

You’ve tried everything, but not this.

😔 Miriam Brieger’s FREE REMOTE SARNO WORKSHOP reveals the science behind chronic symptoms & the Sarno method that’s helped hundreds of women and teens heal. 

SIGN UP HERE!

SUNDAY July 13th, 12:00 PM EST
MONDAY July 14, 9:00 PM EST

What if, by the time you went to sleep tomorrow night, you already felt lighter? What if your pain/ discomfort/ skin condition/ anxiety was less acute? Less overwhelming? 

The workshop  includes the first step of the Sarno method — which means you could experience a reduction in your symptoms (or at least a major mindset shift) as early as tomorrow night.

In “The science behind Sarno: Take the first step toward eliminating your symptoms,” I’ll be answering THESE questions:

  • 🧑‍⚕️Learn who Dr Sarno was, and hear why he developed the Sarno Method.

  • 🤕Hear my personal story (and the gripping personal stories of two other women, LIVE.)

  • 🫵Find out why you’re getting affected by this— (and not your husband, sister, or mother-in-law)

  • 1️⃣Take a one-action step that has the power to help you feel better during the class

  • 🔊Ask questions — or hear others’ questions — LIVE on the session.

Yes, there will be a recording available. 

SIGN UP HERE!

PS – Special 4 men’s pre recorded classes (45 minutes each) – covering all of Sarno and how it works. Topics covered include anxiety, why pain happens, and how to combat it before it gets out of hand.




